Jon Stewart reminds Paramount that series like Late Show create its value
In a scathing opening segment for The Daily Show, Stewart took the "corporate fear" of his parent company to task as he applauded his former coworker Stephen Colbert.Image courtesy of Comedy Central
If anyone was wondering, Jon Stewart is pretty pissed that Paramount and CBS made the decision to end long-running series The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, leaving Stewart’s longtime colleague and friend without a job come May. Before heaping a healthy amount of praise on Colbert, Stewart mocked Paramount and CBS’s claim that The Late Show was cancelled for “purely financial reasons.” “The fact that CBS didn’t try to save their number-one rated network late-night franchise, that’s been on the air for over three decades, is part of what’s making everybody wonder, what’s this? Purely financial? Or maybe the path of least resistance for your $8 billion merger with killing a show that you know rankled a fragile and vengeful president.”