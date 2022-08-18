As the air gets crisper and Universal Studios gears up for its annual Halloween Horror Nights celebration, two new names have signed on for the spookiness: The Weeknd and Jordan Peele. Per a news release, both men are collaborating with Universal on haunted house experiences inspired by their work— if your greatest fear is an extraterrestrial named Jean Jacket or the city of Los Angeles, proceed with caution.

The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) will base his “After Hours Nightmare” experience on the imagery and his recent After Hours project and ongoing global tour. The expansive 2020 pop album’s rollout saw Tesfaye macabrely alter his face throughout a series of music videos (a detail that provides the neatest of segue into jump-scaring excitable tourists).

“I always wanted my own Halloween Horror Nights haunted house as Halloween has always been significant to my music, so this is a total dream come to life,” Tesfaye shares. “I feel like my music videos have served as a launching pad for a collaboration like this, and I cannot wait for people to experience this madness!”



As for Peele, the director will collaborate on a “Terror Tram” that incorporates elements from his acclaimed horror films Nope and Us. Universal Studios previously announced a planned theme attraction using the original Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope setting; the “Terror Tram” will reportedly also incorporate a dusty Western-themed amusement park.

The “crossover experience” will also incorporate a version of Us’ underground doppelgänger cohort The Tethered (if there’s ever been a chance to teach a young child not to play with scissors, this Terror Tram might just be it.)

Both experiences will be open to the public on select dates during the Halloween Horror Nights run, which kicks off at the beginning of September. The “After Hours Nightmare” attraction will open at Universal Studios Orlando on September 2 and Universal Studios Hollywood on September 8. The “Terror Tram” also begins on September 8, but is only available in Hollywood.