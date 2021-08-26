Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a triple threat in the new Apple TV+ dramedy Mr. Corman. He’s created, stars in, and even directs a few episodes of the show in which he plays Josh Corman, a public school teacher who gave up his dreams of becoming a musician. The slow-burn tension of the series stems from Josh’s identity crisis and surprising musical numbers. Josh’s high school friend Victor (Arturo Castro), a UPS delivery trucker, moves in after his ex-fiancé Megan (Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple) has moved out. The fourth episode, “Mr. Morales,” centered on Victor and his relationship with his teenage daughter. In the upcoming fifth episode directed by Gordon-Levitt, Victor is hanging out with Josh once again, or at least trying.



Advertisement

As seen in this exclusive clip from “Action-Adventure,” Victor is upset with Josh for not inviting him to a costume party. He claims Josh doesn’t want to be around him because he doesn’t have many followers, which Josh denies. Because they’ve both been doing some growing over the season, Victor wonders why Josh wants to hang out with someone he doesn’t even like. As the two argue in their apartment, Josh does finally provide a reason for not inviting Victor to the party in the first place. “My only hesitation is I didn’t know if you have a costume.” Josh could just be trying to cover for being a bad friend, but in any case, Victor quickly shows him he had nothing to worry about when he walks out dressed as Batman.

Castro is mostly known for his comedic role on Broad City, and he played the villainous role of David Rodríguez in Narcos. He created and starred in Comedy Central’s sketch comedy series Alternatino With Arturo Castro. Mean while, Mr. Corman marks Gordon-Levitt’s first full-time TV gig since 3rd Rock From The Sun ended in 2001. The dramedy also stars Debra Winger, Logic, Jamie Chung, Hugo Weaving, Shannon Woodward, and Veronica Falcon.

“Action-Adventure” is available Friday, August 27 at 12:01 a.m. on Apple TV+.