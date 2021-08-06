Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7. All times are Eastern.



Mr. Corman (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): “The first episode of Mr. Corman—a new Apple TV+ series created, written, and directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt—is all about what a drag its eponymous lead character is. Josh Corman (Gordon-Levitt) is anxious, awkward around his public-school students, and unable to see the joy in the world around him. Luckily, that’s just the setup for the show to demonstrate how wrong he is.” Here’s the rest of Sulagna Misra’s review of the new Apple TV+ show, which debuts with two episodes, with new ones releasing every week. The cast also includes Arturo Castro and Juno Temple.

Val (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “Val cuts between Val Kilmer’s own footage and contemporary scenes, which feature the actor post-tracheostomy after a two-year battle with throat cancer. With his voice impaired (he can only speak in a creaky rasp by pushing a hole in his throat; his words are subtitled), Kilmer felt compelled to account for his life and behavior as soon as possible. His resilience and good humor in the face of such physical damage is at once heartbreaking and inspiring, and it provides an intensely moving framework for Val, particularly because the film is such a family affair.” Read Vikram Murthi’s review of this documentary here.

Hit & Run (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This Netflix thriller is a whodunit centering on Segev (Lior Raz), a man on a mission to uncover who killed his wife in a tragic hit and run in Tel Aviv. He seeks help from an ex-lover and discovers more truths about his beloved late wife’s past than he knew existed. The series also stars Sanaa Lathan, Gregg Henry, Igal Naor, and David Anthony Buglione.