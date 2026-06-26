The real singer in Josie And The Pussycats hasn't seen a residual since 2009
Kay Hanley, who provided the singing voice for Rachel Leigh Cook's character, says she was only paid for a day of work, despite working on the film for a month.
In the streaming era, residuals are a mess for many in Hollywood; it was a key issue raised during the joint writer-actors strikes in 2023. But people have been getting screwed over by Hollywood for far, far longer than that. The latest example of someone speaking out against this comes from Kay Hanley, the frontwoman of the band Letters To Cleo who lent her voice to Rachel Leigh Cook’s mouth for the 2001 movie Josie And The Pussycats. In the 25 years since the movie premiered—years which saw the movie become a cult favorite and earn some critical reappraisals—Hanley says she’s received less than $1,500 in residuals, and hasn’t received any payment since 2009.
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