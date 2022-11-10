As m uch as we’d like to separate the art from the artist, the truth is that the personal tends to bleed into the professional in Hollywood. Matters of celebrity can affect an actor’s career, as Julia Fox can attest. The Uncut Gems star has a few big projects on her radar, but during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low with EmRata she implies that opportunities began to dry up after her high-profile romance with Kanye West.

“With acting, it’s… I don’t know, I also kind of feel like after this whole like— the big relationship, and all the like, things that followed, I definitely felt like, ‘Oh, I feel a shift’ in the acting way. Like, not in a good way. Where it was like, I’m not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly,” she admits. “Maybe because… liability, ‘She’s a tabloid type of person,’ like, I don’t know what it is. But that was something that I noticed, and I was like, ‘Okay, this is weird.’ There’s been a lot of weird drawbacks, here and there, with reaching that level of notoriety.”

“Well I think before, I was really typecasted as like, ‘Curvy Italian Girl.’ And now I’m just skinny and look sickly and it’s like, I don’t know, we’ll have to see,” she adds with a laugh. “But it’s fine… I’m so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that’s why I’m really not stressing. I really don’t care. Because I know that I just have to trust the process.”

Advertisement

Outside of the film projects she does have in the works (like The Trainer from Tony Kaye), Fox is content with her own personal pursuits: “I just wanna dive into like, my creative projects,” she shares. “I love creating art more than anything in the world, you know, aside from my son, like, that is my passion. And that comes in all forms. That’s why I was thinking about doing music.”

She’s also got a memoir in the works. “I’ve wanted to write a book my entire life,” Fox tells Ratajkowski. “I really always wanted to do it, and I thought that it would be easier. But I’ve found that my memory is so unreliable that it feels more like an investigative journalism moment. … I really wanna stay true to the facts, you know?” Perhaps we’ll hear more about “the big relationship” and its fallout in those pages.