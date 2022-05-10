Melbourne singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin has shared the opening track to her Crushing follow-up, Pre Pleasure. In the music video for “Lydia Wears A Cross,” directed by frequent collaborator Nick Mckk, Jacklin sings about Jesus Christ Superstar from Split Point Lighthouse in Victoria.

“The song is about a lot of things, but mainly being a 7-year-old Jesus Christ Superstar fanatic attending Catholic school, trying to figure out which way is up,” Jacklin says of the new single.

“A lot of the time I feel like I need to do all the work before I can enjoy my life,” Jacklin continues. “Whether that’s work on songs or sex, friendships, or my relationship with my family—I think if I work on them long and hard enough, eventually I’ll get to sit around and really enjoy them. But that’s not how anything works is it. It’s all an ongoing process.”

Jacklin made her debut in 2016 with the album, Don’t Let The Kids Win. In 2019, she breakthrough with her sophomore album Crushing and its lead single “Pressure To Party.” Since then, she’s shared a handful of singles, including “to Perth, before the border closes” and “Just To Be A Part.”

Advertisement

Pre Pleasure will be released through Polyvinyl on August 26. Jacklin’s kicking off a U.S. tour the same day, starting in Stanford, California.



Pre Pleasure Tracklist

1. “Lydia Wears A Cross”

2. “Love, Try Not To Let Go”

3. “Ignore Tenderness”

4. “I Was Neon”

5. “Too In Love To Die”

6. “Less Of A Stranger”

7. “Moviegoer”

8. “Magic”

9. “Be Careful With Yourself”

10. “End Of A Friendship”

Julia Jacklin North American Tour Dates:

Aug. 26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater – Here and There Festival

Aug. 27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival

Sept. 09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Sept. 12 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Sept. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Sept. 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sept. 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Sept.17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sept. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University

Sept. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sept. 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Sept. 30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Oct. 2 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Oct. 5 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom