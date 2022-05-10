Melbourne singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin has shared the opening track to her Crushing follow-up, Pre Pleasure. In the music video for “Lydia Wears A Cross,” directed by frequent collaborator Nick Mckk, Jacklin sings about Jesus Christ Superstar from Split Point Lighthouse in Victoria.
“The song is about a lot of things, but mainly being a 7-year-old Jesus Christ Superstar fanatic attending Catholic school, trying to figure out which way is up,” Jacklin says of the new single.
“A lot of the time I feel like I need to do all the work before I can enjoy my life,” Jacklin continues. “Whether that’s work on songs or sex, friendships, or my relationship with my family—I think if I work on them long and hard enough, eventually I’ll get to sit around and really enjoy them. But that’s not how anything works is it. It’s all an ongoing process.”
Jacklin made her debut in 2016 with the album, Don’t Let The Kids Win. In 2019, she breakthrough with her sophomore album Crushing and its lead single “Pressure To Party.” Since then, she’s shared a handful of singles, including “to Perth, before the border closes” and “Just To Be A Part.”
Pre Pleasure will be released through Polyvinyl on August 26. Jacklin’s kicking off a U.S. tour the same day, starting in Stanford, California.
Pre Pleasure Tracklist
1. “Lydia Wears A Cross”
2. “Love, Try Not To Let Go”
3. “Ignore Tenderness”
4. “I Was Neon”
5. “Too In Love To Die”
6. “Less Of A Stranger”
7. “Moviegoer”
8. “Magic”
9. “Be Careful With Yourself”
10. “End Of A Friendship”
Julia Jacklin North American Tour Dates:
Aug. 26 – Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater – Here and There Festival
Aug. 27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic Festival
Sept. 09 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
Sept. 10 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
Sept. 12 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Sept. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Sept. 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Sept. 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Sept.17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
Sept. 18 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Sept. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Sept. 21 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Sept. 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Calvin University
Sept. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sept. 24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sept. 27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Sept. 29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Sept. 30 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
Oct. 2 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Oct. 5 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Oct. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
Oct. 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom