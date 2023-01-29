You know who has it easy? Julia Roberts. She never has to fight for anything, like Jennifer Aniston does. But, at the same time, nobody takes Julia Roberts seriously like they do Jennifer Aniston! Sometimes we wish they would just switch places and learn to appreciate what they have! The grass isn’t always greener, after all. (We don’t necessarily believe any of that, we’re just presenting a comedic premise that will soon make more sense.)

Well, i f this sounds like a fun plot for a movie, we have good news: Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are making a body swap comedy with Palm Springs director Max Barbakow . Amazon Studios apparently won “a heated auction among four other studios and streamers,” to this seems like a pretty hot project in Hollywood this weekend. We don’t really know anything about it, but Deadline suggests that the studios are more excited about “two-hander star vehicles” these days after Ticket To Paradise (which also featured Julia Roberts). It seems like that movie, as hoped, has reminded everyone that it’s possible to build a film around the fact that it has two famous people in it and not much else—no offense to Ticket To Paradise, but it was 100 percent sold to the moviegoing public on the names of its stars.

This is a fun move for Barbakow after Palm Springs, which was a very fun take on the classic Groundhog Day time loop premise. If his next movie is going to be a (presumably) fun take on body swap comedies, what other vintage comedy genre will come next? A “funny people join the army” movie? An “older person has to go back to school” movie? A classic Odd Couple setup where they don’t body swap? Something with Muppets? A Ghostbusters?