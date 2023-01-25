Julian Sands' brother believes he is dead as search continues

The search for Julian Sands (A Room With A View) continues nearly two weeks after the actor went hiking on Mount Baldy in California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff announced on Tuesday that an unrelated hiker had been found alive in the course of the search (per People), but Sands remains missing. The Sheriff’s department stated that no evidence of Sands had been discovered, but “The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting.”

“He has not yet been declared missing, presumed dead, but I know in my heart that he has gone,” his brother, Nick Sands, said in a recent interview with The Telegraph & Argus. “However sibling rivalry being what it is, it would be just like him to walk out of there and prove me wrong.”

Per BBC News, Nick said the family, including Julian’s wife and children, continue to hold out hope as the search continues. However, he himself has “already said my goodbyes” as he prefers to think of his brother resting peacefully rather than injured and suffering on the mountain.

Describing Julian as an avid hiker, Nick told The Telegraph & Argus, “When in LA, the Mt Baldy mountain range was his favorite place, he would go there as often as he could, Julian liked to say ‘I have never had a holiday but I do rest occasionally’—well he’s resting now in a place he would truly approve of.”

Nick shared that his brother was an active man who climbed mountains “like the Matterhorn and the Eiger” and “recently walked the length of the Pennine Way” with “just a small tent and averaged over 30 miles a day.” He also frequently returned to his hometown of Gargrave to spend time outdoors appreciating the area’s natural beauty—“[Not] a bad effort for a guy who lives in Hollywood,” Nick said. All the while he continued to work steadily in film, television, and theater. “His films and parts were many and varied, some to critical acclaim and some absolutely awful,” his brother said. “Julian would say to me ‘that’s the life of a jobbing actor, can’t be too proud.’”

“He has an army of friends, fans and admirers who have been fantastic in their support and will miss Jules dearly,” Nick told the outlet. “On Monday, he had planned to join his brothers for our Monday Club for a beer in Skipton; he will be missed, and I guess we will raise a glass to him.”