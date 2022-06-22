Minions: The Rise of Gru

Theaters everywhere July 1

Minions: The Rise of Gru | Official Trailer 3 [HD]

It’s got to be tough writing a movie in which the protagonists are basically oversized banana Tic-Tacs who speak in a barely comprehensible, Esperanto-like, pure nonsense, yet the first Minions spin-off film managed to pull off a hilarious slapstick extravaganza in the vein of classic silent comedy. That’s a daunting enough achievement once; for the second go-around, writers Brian Lynch and Matthew Fogel have brought back the Minions’ original master, Gru (Steve Carell), to provide dialogue and more of a character arc. Making this a prequel to the original Despicable Me also removes Gru’s biggest shortcoming—ever since he reformed from being a supervillain to become a good dad, he’s been a dud of a character. Now a 12-year old fanboy, he must earn that Despicable title from the beginning.

An unexpectedly star-studded supporting cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, and Alan Arkin as the super-villain team the Vicious Six. (One of these things is not quite like the other!) And as Gru’s Mom? Julie Andrews. Hey, not every kid she raises can turn out to be a Banks or Von Trapp. [Luke Y. Thompson]