Avatar: The Way of Water | Official Trailer

Available June 20

Physical media enthusiasts have many reasons to get excited about the release of James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water. The visually groundbreaking blockbuster will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and even Blu-ray 3D, which you don’t see much of anymore. If you are one of those people like yours truly who procured a 4K OLED 3D-capable TV in the short window that they were available, prepare for your new benchmark disc. All versions are swimming with bonus features, including “Inside Pandora’s Box,” which includes many featurettes about the challenges faced by the cast and crew as the filmmakers devised new technologies to push the limits of cinema. There are also featurettes on casting the new young actors, stunts, the Lightstorm Lab, “The Troupe” of actors, and the Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)“ music video.