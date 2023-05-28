Physical media may be devalued by some in our streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Maybe you’ve forgotten how rewarding some DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD offerings can be, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. With that in mind, here’s a look at all the best films and shows you can spin starting in June, including the physical debuts of Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, Evil Dead Rise, Renfield, and The Covenant. Also on tap are the 4K UHD debuts of The Mummy trilogy starring Brendan Fraser, Insidious, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Creepshow, and many more.
Physical media may be devalued by some in our streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Maybe you’ve forgotten how rewarding some DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD offerings can be, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. With that in mind, here’s a look at all the best films and shows you can spin starting in June, including the physical debuts of Avatar: The Way Of Water, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, Evil Dead Rise, Renfield, and The Covenant. Also on tap are the 4K UHD debuts of The Mummy trilogy starring Brendan Fraser, Insidious, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Creepshow, and many more.
Available June 6
The animated blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie tells the origin story of our favorite Italian-American video game brothers, Mario and Luigi. It will be available on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray as well as some retailer-exclusive special editions. Walmart is offering an exclusive limited edition gift set that comes packaged with a collectible tin star. If SteelBooks are more your thing, Best Buy seems to have the corner of the market and will offer an exclusive “Power Up” edition of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
3 / 15
Available June 6
Renfield may not have caught fire at the box office, but the horror-comedy about the dysfunctional relationship between Dracula (Nicolas Cage) and his long-abused servant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) doesn’t suck—it’s actually a dead man’s party! Few details about bonus features are known about the upcoming “Dracula Sucks Edition” Blu-ray except that it comes with a digital copy and there is no 4K edition as of yet. We’re hoping for some behind-the-scenes footage of Cage getting into the character he was born to play.
Available June 6
Brendan Fraser is enjoying a comeback since winning an Oscar for his performance in The Whale, so it makes sense that Universal wants to dust off and repackage The Mummy movies in which he starred for this 4K UHD Ultimate Trilogy set. The collection includes 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor, the latter of which costars fellow Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh. Extras include deleted and extended scenes, outtakes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, “Unraveling The Legacy Of The Mummy,” and much more.
Available June 6
Chucky, the killer doll voiced by Brad Dourif, has been on a deadly rampage since 1988 in several movies and even a TV series. This Blu-ray collection contains all seven movies: Child’s Play, Child’s Play 2, Child’s Play 3, Bride Of Chucky, Seed Of Chucky, Curse Of Chucky and Cult Of Chucky. Bonus features include “Evil Comes In Small Packages” featurettes, a gag reel, deleted scenes, “Spotlight On Location,” “Chucky: Building A Nightmare,” “Good Guy Gone Bad: The Incarnations Of Chucky,” and much more. We wish Universal would have given the series a 4K UHD upgrade, but this set is still an excellent jumping-off point before you watch the Chucky TV series, which takes place after the events in Cult Of Chucky.
Available June 13
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) must turn old foes into friends if he wants to defeat the High Table in John Wick: Chapter 4. The sequel with insane action sequences arrives on 4K UHD with Dolby Vision HDR. The disc comes fully loaded with an arsenal of extras, including a featurette about the partnership between Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, as well as featurettes about Reeves’ training, the psychology of a killer, costumes, special effects, an incredible single-take shot, lighting, cinematic inspirations, and much more. There is also an Amazon exclusive edition with a more handsome cover and a bonus disc with exclusive “World Of Wick” content.
Available June 13
Oscar winner Russell Crowe stars as the real-life demon-banishing priest Father Gabriele Amorth in this horror movie directed by Julius Avery. Based on two memoirs by Amorth—who passed away in 2016 at the age of 91—The Pope’s Exorcist arrives on Blu-ray only with a digital copy included. There are two listed bonus features on the back of the packaging: “Introducing Father Amorth” and “What Possessed You?”
Available June 20
Physical media enthusiasts have many reasons to get excited about the release of James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water. The visually groundbreaking blockbuster will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and even Blu-ray 3D, which you don’t see much of anymore. If you are one of those people like yours truly who procured a 4K OLED 3D-capable TV in the short window that they were available, prepare for your new benchmark disc. All versions are swimming with bonus features, including “Inside Pandora’s Box,” which includes many featurettes about the challenges faced by the cast and crew as the filmmakers devised new technologies to push the limits of cinema. There are also featurettes on casting the new young actors, stunts, the Lightstorm Lab, “The Troupe” of actors, and the Weeknd’s “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)“ music video.
9 / 15
Available June 20
A few weeks before Insidious: The Red Door tries to scare up some box office money in theaters by taking fans back into the terrifying world between worlds known as the Further, Sony is releasing a 4K UHD SteelBook of 2010’s Insidious starring Patrick Wilson. The Dolby Vision HDR presentation of the film was approved by director James Wan. An included Blu-ray has all of the bonus features, including “Horror 101: The Exclusive Seminar,” “On Set With Insidious,” and “Insidious Entities.”
10 / 15
Available June 20
Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant stars Jake Gyllenhaal as U.S. Army Sergeant John Kinley and Dar Salim as an Afghan interpreter to whom Kinley is indebted. The Blu-ray and DVD combo pack includes a digital copy, but not a single bonus feature is listed on the back of the packaging. You would think either Ritchie or Gyllenhaal would have done at least a commentary track, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. There is also no 4K UHD edition—bare-bones or otherwise—at this time.
Available June 27
For National Lampoon’s Vacation 40th anniversary, Warner Bros. is celebrating the classic Harold Ramis-directed comedy starring Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, and Anthony Michael Hall with a 4K UHD debut. Go down that “holiday road” with the Griswold family and enjoy the brand-new 4K restoration (the new 4K trailer is embedded above) as they try to get to Walley World. The only bonus feature is a commentary track with Chase, Hall, Ramis, Randy Quaid, Matty Simmons, and Dana Barron.
12 / 15
Available June 27
Evil Dead Rise is the fifth film in the Evil Dead horror series that began in 1981 with Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead. The requel takes the action out of the woods and into the city where a mother (Alyssa Sutherland), her three kids, and sister (Lily Sullivan) are trapped in a building after Deadites are summoned by a newly found Book Of The Dead. The unbelievable gore effects will seem to ooze out of your TV on the 4K UHD edition, which also comes packaged with a Blu-ray and digital copy. Like a lot of movies nowadays that make the scary-fast transition from theaters to disc, no special features are included.
13 / 15
Available June 27
Creepshow is a classic horror-comedy anthology directed by Night Of The Living Dead director George A. Romero, written by Stephen King, and starring Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau, Fritz Weaver, Leslie Nielsen, and many more. The Shout Factory 4K UHD Collector’s Edition features a 4K restoration from the original camera negative. It’s scary how many bonus features are included with this 4K debut, including several commentary tracks, a roundtable on the making of Creepshow, the “Collecting Creepshow” featurette about the film’s props and collectibles, the “Horror’s Hallowed Grounds” featurette about the film’s locations, deleted scenes, and several interviews with Creepshow’s filmmakers.
14 / 15
Attention Kevin Smith fans: Arrow Films is offering a limited edition 4K UHD edition of the director’s cult-classic comedy Mallrats starring Shannen Doherty, Jeremy London, Jason Lee, Claire Forlani, and Ben Affleck. The Arrow Store exclusive includes a 4K restoration of both the theatrical and extended cuts of the film, supervised by Smith and cinematographer David Klein. Bonus features include audio commentaries, an introduction by Smith, interviews with the cast and crew, deleted scenes, outtakes, Easter eggs, an animated making-of documentary, and much more. In addition, Mallrats comes packaged with an illustrated collector’s booklet and fold-out poster. With all the bare-bones releases this month, it’s cool to see a company give collectors the extras that they will treasure.