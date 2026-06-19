Happy Juneteenth from The A.V. Club
While we're away from the news desk, we've left plenty for you to read.Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain
Today is Juneteenth, which marks the 161st anniversary of the emancipation of the final enslaved Black Americans in Texas in 1865. Since 2021, the date has been a federal holiday, closing banks, offices, and our news desk. But if you’d like to learn more about the history of the holiday, we might direct you to PBS, which has a great slate of programming about the day, as well as a playlist of videos about Black American history tailored to Juneteenth. The National Museum Of African American Culture And History at the Smithsonian also has good resources, including a reading list of actual books if you’d like to get offline for the day.
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