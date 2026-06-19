Happy Juneteenth from The A.V. Club While we're away from the news desk, we've left plenty for you to read.

Today is Juneteenth, which marks the 161st anniversary of the emancipation of the final enslaved Black Americans in Texas in 1865. Since 2021, the date has been a federal holiday, closing banks, offices, and our news desk. But if you’d like to learn more about the history of the holiday, we might direct you to PBS, which has a great slate of programming about the day, as well as a playlist of videos about Black American history tailored to Juneteenth. The National Museum Of African American Culture And History at the Smithsonian also has good resources, including a reading list of actual books if you’d like to get offline for the day.