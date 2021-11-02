Some ideas are so pure that they can be reused again and again to consistently strong results. “Cats in familiar places where cats haven’t been before,” it turns out, is one such idea. That concept has given us a model train village ruled over by a giant cat, a cat floating around in a bathtub, and cats facing off against kaiju or appearing in scenes from movies including, most recently, Jurassic Park.

OwlKitty, a YouTube channel whose work we’ve covered in the past, celebrated Halloween by giving us a vision of Isla Nublar where massive cats populate the theme park instead of their equally creepy-eyed prehistoric colleagues, the dinosaurs.

Jurassic Park’s Tyrannosaurus rex escape scene is reworked here so, horror of horrors, an enormous black cat strides out between the two tour cars, scanning for delicious humans to bat around with its tire-sized paws.

“Keep absolutely still,” Dr. Grant says, looking into the unblinking eyes of the beast.



The cat licks its chops and descends upon the other car, smashing its fuzzy maw onto the roof after Lex cracks a can of wet food, ignorant of Grant’s cat behavior expertise. It purrs and headbutts the vehicle, the children saved only by Dr. Grant’s heroic decision to distract it with another can of stinky treats.



Like the channel’s other videos, the feline thespian standing in for the T-rex here is a two-year-old cat named Lizzy. In the recent past, Lizzy’s delved into darker material, taking on monstrous roles such as the shark from Jaws and a Godzilla-battling King Kong.

Behind-the-scenes footage shows Lizzy delighting in making herself inhabit these characters (though she uses a stunt cat for her aquatic scenes) which leads us to believe this is only the beginning of a new phase of her career playing more of cinema’s most terrifying creatures.



