An anonymous juror from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial has stepped forward to share his opinion on the overall trial and verdict. In the new interview, the unnamed juror discusses feeling “uncomfortable” when a visibly distressed and crying Heard took to the stand to recall the alleged abuse she experienced in her marriage.



Though the juror did not reveal his name, face, or juror number, he was one of five men on the seven-person jury, and he claims he wasn’t only one who didn’t feel comfortable with Heard’s emotional response.

“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury—all of us were very uncomfortable…,” the juror tells Good Morning America. “She would answer one question and she would be crying and then two seconds later she would turn ice cold. Some of us used the expression ‘crocodile tears.’”

Meanwhile, the juror says he found Depp to be more “believable,” because of his “stable” demeanor. “He just seemed a little more real in terms of how he was responding to questions,” he says. “His emotional state was very stable throughout.”

When it comes to social media, the juror says while he doesn’t use Twitter or Facebook, others on the jury had access to the sites. The trial gained a fervent following on social media—a point Heard brought up during her own recent interview with Savannah Guthrie, saying “I think [the] vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok, and the jury’s not immune to that.”

However the juror insists that the jury “followed the evidence,” and that those who did use social media sites “made a point not to talk about it.”

He concludes the interview with this: “What I think is truthful is that they were both abusive to each other,” he says. “I don’t think that makes either of them right or wrong… but to rise to the level of what she was claiming, there wasn’t enough or any evidence that really supported what she was saying.”

Earlier this week, Heard said she doesn’t blame the jury for their conclusions. “I don’t blame them. I actually understand,” Heard said. “He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”