Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron , FX’s Snowfall has become one of the cable network’s biggest hits in recent years. The show’s fourth season was the station’s most-watched series of 2021—and they had a show where Clive Owen wore a metric ton of latex to nail Bill Clinton’s nose.

Advertisement

FX is not giving up on their drug drama yet. Earlier today, the network announced that season five will premiere with two episodes on FX on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 10 p.m. EST and will be available the following day on Hulu (sans the “ FX on Hulu” branding) . Additionally, a special teaser trailer for the series will air during ESPN and ABC’s Christmas Day NBA games.

The series tracks the early days of Los Angeles’ crack cocaine epidemic, with this season taking place in 1986. Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the summer of 1986, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family are rich beyond their wildest dreams, on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted…right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath and the militarization of the L.A.P.D. continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new C.R.A.S.H. (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units. The streets of South Central Los Angeles have never been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA.

Snowfall got off to a rough season last year. Reviewing the series for The A.V. Club, Kyle Fowle wrote of the first four episodes, “As much as the show is crafting an expansive look at the rise of crack cocaine and the accelerating War On Drugs, it doesn’t feel as particularly insightful as it used to.” However, by the season’s end, Fowle notes that the show improved drastically by focusing on consequences. Fowle wrote:

