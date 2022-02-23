Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, February 23. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Snowfall (FX, 10 p.m., season-five premiere): Co-created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, this crime drama is set in 1983 Los Angeles and follows the impact of the city’s first crack epidemic. The fifth season premieres with two new episodes. In his review of the new season, Kyle Fowle writes:

“This has the setup to be the show’s best season yet. Snowfall has always been good, but the fourth season showed a little strain as it tried to squeeze some more juice out of a few tired storylines that had been losing their intrigue. Now, with season five, the show seems to be taking some steps forward—maturing, resetting some relationships, and setting up some difficult moral choices for these characters as the season rolls on. Snowfall just feels different this time around, as it shifts gears and focuses not on getting power, but how one might hold on to it when the whole landscape is changing.”

Regular coverage

South Park (Comedy Central, 8 p.m.)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild cards

The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): Created by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, this animated series is a revival of Disney Channel’s The Proud Family, which originally aired from 2001 to 2005. The show follows 14-year-old Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) and her family navigating their lives. The voice cast also includes Tommy Davidson, Cedric T he Entertainer, and Soleil Moon Frye.

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches (HBO, 9 p.m.): Directed by Julia Marchesi, this documentary features Nicole Beharie, Colman Domingo, Jeffrey Wright, Jonathan Majors, and Denzel Whitaker. They draw attention to anti-slavery activist Frederick Douglass’ legendary speeches, each representing a moment of tumultuous American history. André Holland narrates parts of Douglass’ autobiographies that help interpret his life story and approach to his activism.

Three Months (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m.): Troye Sivan leads this coming-of-age dramedy as Caleb, a high-school senior in South Florida who is exposed to HIV just as he’s about to begin a new chapter with a new romantic partner. The cast includes Judy Greer, Ellen Burstyn, Viveik Kalra, Brianne Tju, and Amy Landecker.