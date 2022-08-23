You know Justin Long from Galaxy Quest, Accepted, The Break Up, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Dodgeball. And who could forget those Mac vs PC commercials from the early aughts? He is also a writer, director, producer, humorist and, as of 2019, a podcast host.

Each week on “Life is Short with Justin Long,” he peeks inside the heads of real people to learn how they find meaning in life. Justin dives into life’s big questions while also asking his guests about life’s small joys — their favorite snack foods, most used emoji, and guilty pleasures.

Whether reflecting on aging and stress with Deepak Chopra, or recalling Alison Brie’s unfortunate “peeing incident” on the set of Mad Men, Long gets personal with all kinds of people, from actors he has worked with to musicians to deep thinkers. Previous guests include Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Byer, Stanley Tucci, and Kristen Bell.

Get a sneak peek of Long and his hilarious slate of weekly guests

By Justin’s side is his co-host, brother, and best friend, Christian Long. With their banter, relatability, and nostalgic tangents, they make their guests feel like family. Fans of the show describe it as heartwarming, thoughtful, and hilarious enough to make them laugh until they snort.



New episodes of “Life is Short with Justin Long” drop every Tuesday on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen one week early and ad-free by joining Wondery Plus in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery app. As former guest Zooey Deschanel said, “Life is short, so have fun!”