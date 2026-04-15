Kanye West cancels France show after officials try to do it for him
Last week, the performer was banned from the United Kingdom.Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Kanye “Ye” West is doing his damnedest to stage a comeback, but not everyone is on board. The latest party to doubt him is the nation of France, as interior minister Laurent Nuñez was said to be “highly determined” to stop West’s June 11 concert in Marseille. This came a month after the mayor of that city said that he would not “allow Marseille to be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism.”
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