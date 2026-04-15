Kanye West cancels France show after officials try to do it for him

Kanye “Ye” West is doing his damnedest to stage a comeback, but not everyone is on board. The latest party to doubt him is the nation of France, as interior minister Laurent Nuñez was said to be “highly determined” to stop West’s June 11 concert in Marseille. This came a month after the mayor of that city said that he would not “allow Marseille to be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unabashed Nazism.”

Instead of fighting this, West decided to just cancel the show. “After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseilles, France until further notice,” he wrote on X, the everything app, last night. “I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it.”

After years of heinous behavior that saw him cozy up with right-wing figures and release a song called “Heil Hitler,” West issued a long, public apology in January before releasing a new album and setting concerts around the world. The reception of this has been mixed; West performed at Sofi Stadium earlier this month, making it his first performance in the United States since 2021. However, he was also banned from the UK and his headlining Wireless Festival was cancelled just last week. Currently, he has shows scheduled in India, Turkey, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal throughout the summer.