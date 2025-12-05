Sabrina Carpenter ratios White House's "evil and disgusting" post into removal After Sabrina Carpenter demanded that the White House's X account never involve her or her music in its "inhumane agenda," the White House pulled its "evil and disgusting" video.

In another instance of people standing up for themselves against the Trump administration and winning, pop-star Sabrina Carpenter has successfully bullied the White House into deleting one of its “evil and disgusting” propaganda videos from the platform. On Tuesday, the White House’s X account posted one of its vile immigration raid videos on the platform. The video featured a montage of horrific ICE raids set to Carpenter’s 2024 song “Juno,” particularly the line, “Have you ever tried this one?” which repeated on a loop. Carpenter responded, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” Her reply garnered 1.7 million likes and 140 million views, along with a pithy, cynical response from the White House. Now, the video is no more. The White House has removed its post, leaving only Carpenter’s reply in its wake.