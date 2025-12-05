Sabrina Carpenter ratios White House's "evil and disgusting" post into removal

After Sabrina Carpenter demanded that the White House's X account never involve her or her music in its "inhumane agenda," the White House pulled its "evil and disgusting" video.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  December 5, 2025
In another instance of people standing up for themselves against the Trump administration and winning, pop-star Sabrina Carpenter has successfully bullied the White House into deleting one of its “evil and disgusting” propaganda videos from the platform. On Tuesday, the White House’s X account posted one of its vile immigration raid videos on the platform. The video featured a montage of horrific ICE raids set to Carpenter’s 2024 song “Juno,” particularly the line, “Have you ever tried this one?” which repeated on a loop. Carpenter responded, “This video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.” Her reply garnered 1.7 million likes and 140 million views, along with a pithy, cynical response from the White House. Now, the video is no more. The White House has removed its post, leaving only Carpenter’s reply in its wake.

Carpenter obviously is not the first artist to demand that the White House stop using its music for its propaganda. Several months ago, Kenny Loggins decried that video of King Trump dousing American citizens in diarrhea set to “Danger Zone.” The White Stripes threatened to sue the administration for using “Seven Nation Army” in a video. The White House has used Taylor Swift’s music for propaganda, but T-Swift has remained mum on the situation. That’s the life of a showgirl for you.

We do not doubt that the habitual line-steppers and professional trolls who are memeing us into dystopia at the White House will use her music again. But for now, Carpenter stands short, sweet, and victorious.

 
