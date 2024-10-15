Poog is dead, long live Poog Jacqueline Novak and Kate Berlant promise the hags it won't be the last time we hear from them

The hag flag is flying half mast today after the news that Poog, the podcast hosted by comedians Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak, is coming to an end. Poog was a comedic wellness podcast (think: “Goop”) that began in November 2020. The pair amassed a cult following for the project in which they would “try products and practices, consult healers and experts, and ask the ultimate question: is it truly wellness they’re after or just the thrill of the chase?”, per the series’ synopsis.

Why Poog is coming to an end is a bit of a mystery. Berlant and Novak announced the end of their beloved pod during their final episode on Tuesday, alluding to issues with or perhaps cancellation from parent company Big Money Players (Will Ferrell’s podcast network within iHeart Radio). The duo referenced the end of their contract, and the fact that “we’re suddenly aware that we do not own Poog the way we thought we owned it,” as Berlant put it. iHeartMedia did not immediately respond to The A.V. Club‘s request for comment.

The pair of hosts are both coming off of major projects: Berlant’s critically acclaimed one-woman show KATE and Novak’s Emmy-nominated special Get On Your Knees. No doubt they both have exciting and creative new solo projects to pursue. But the good news for the hags is that Novak and Berlant assured fans that they would return in podcast form. It might not be Poog (due to the legalities around the name), but they encouraged their followers to sign up for their mailing list for the “Berlant Novak Untitled Podcast.” Looking ahead to their new (joint) endeavors, Novak said, “I’m excited because I love adventure, I love when something goes wrong and you get this chance, you’re forced into doing something exciting.” Whatever comes next, “I think the future of this show, it’s gonna be better and brighter,” Berlant said.