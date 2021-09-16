According to a press release, Kate Mara and Adam Scott have signed on to star in Ghostwriter, a new “podcast movie” from C13Features that is not really a movie at all—or at least not a traditional movie. Who are we to define what a “movie” is? A “podcast movie,” as far as we can tell, is a feature-length narrative podcast with named actors as the stars. In the old days they called it an “audio drama,” and in the today days they also sometimes call it an audio drama, or a narrative podcast, or even just… a podcast (a lot of podcasts are feature-length, really), but we’re here talking about it, so that seems like a sign that the branding is working on some level.

Advertisement

As for Ghostwriter, it has nothing to do with the old TV show of the same name, at least as far as we can tell. Instead, it stars Kate Mara as a writer named Kate Michaels (she probably has a sister named Rooney Michales) who gets a job ghostwriting “a new novel about a mysterious killer.” Scott’s character is “the idiosyncratic billionaire behind the project,” and as he works with the writer more, she starts to realize that she’s “growing dependent on him” and becomes “sure that something isn’t right.” Ghostwriter will be available on all podcast platforms on December 6, and by then it will actually be C13Features’ second podcast movie. The first, Treat, stars Kiernan Shipka and will be released on October 25.

Maybe once these start to come out, we’ll begin to learn more about what makes a podcast movie different from a podcast, or an audio drama, or a short book on tape. Will there eventually be movie podcasts where people talk about bad podcast movies like there are for bad movie-movies?