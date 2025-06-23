Podcast retiree Marc Maron hits HBO for the second time this August

After setting an end date on his beloved podcast, WTF, Marc Maron returns to the HBO stage for Panicked.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  June 23, 2025 | 1:22pm
Karolina Wojtasik (HBO)
TV News Marc Maron
Podcast retiree Marc Maron hits HBO for the second time this August

After becoming the first comedian ever to end a podcast, Marc Maron returns to the stand-up stage for his second HBO special. Earlier this month, to the dismay and relief of What the Fuckers, What The Fuckaneers, and What the Fuckaricans across the the globe, Maron called it day for his long-running, hugely influential, possibly world-ruining podcast, WTF With Marc Maron. Alas, while his days of—POW!—just shitting his pants have come to an end, that doesn’t mean he’s retiring from complaining about the world, his love life, and his cats, too. Maron’s second HBO special, Panicked, will premiere on August 1.

“I feel that this is the best work I’ve ever done,” Maron said. “Everything came together. The direction, the production design, the shirt and the bits. HBO gets me and I’m thrilled to be presented by them.”

He’s got that right. The shirt looks great. Panicked is Maron’s second hour-long special. It follows 2023’s From Bleak To Dark and a 1995 half-hour special, but that was before he had the shirt.

Maron announced the end of WTF on the June 2nd episode of the show. Thankfully, the show, which frequently dabbled in darkness, came to a happy ending. In a shocking twist, the comic shared that he was “utterly satisfied” with the work he and his partner, Brendan MacDonald, achieved over the last 16 years. Maron satisfied? Anything is possible.

Panicked airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max, on August 1 at 8 P.M.

 

 
Join the discussion...
 