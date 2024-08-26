Kate Winslet finds her next miniseries in The Spot Kate Winslet will executive produce and star in the Hulu and A24 miniseries The Spot, from writer Ed Solomon

We are deeply entrenched in the age where most of our finest Oscar-caliber actors are filling their schedule with limited series after limited series, chasing Emmys and dramatic moments where their kid goes missing or is bit by another kid or what have you. We simply do not have as many hours in the day as Nicole Kidman, who has made some half-dozen TV shows in the last few years. Same goes for Kate Winslet, who is coming off of her third HBO miniseries (The Regime) and is working on another one —and she just landed an additional miniseries, The Spot, with Hulu and A24. Nothing can stop these stars in their pursuit of an Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Winslet’s new series The Spot “centers on a successful surgeon and her schoolteacher husband starting to suspect she may be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. Their quest for truth only spirals into a web of mounting suspicion and dark secrets, testing their resolve and their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

Winslet will executive produce The Spot alongside writer, creator and showrunner Ed Solomon. Solomon is best known for writing big-screen comedies like Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Men In Black. Of late, he’s collaborated with director Steven Soderbergh on the film No Sudden Move and the Max miniseries Full Circle starring Clare Danes and Timothy Olyphant. The Spot was given a straight-to-series order.

Winslet’s been busy promoting her passion project Lee, about the photographer Lee Miller, and she’ll soon be seen in James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash. Meanwhile, she’s got her other HBO miniseries in the works, Trust with Todd Haynes. Haynes recently had his schedule forcibly cleared by Joaquin Phoenix backing out of the movie they were supposed to make together, so he’s got plenty of time to focus on Trust now. Expect lots of Kate Winslet on your television screens in the near future.