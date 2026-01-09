Disney reportedly talking to Kathryn Hahn about Mother Gothel role in live-action Tangled The studio hasn't commented on reports that it's in negotiations with the Agatha All Along star for the plum villain gig.

Yesterday, we noted that—after a tiny little pause when it seemed for a second like people might be getting sick of watching movies they’d already seen before, but with different people and visuals attached to them—Disney was finally putting things in motion with its live-action Tangled remake, including formally announcing the casting of Titans star Teagan Croft and Zombies stalwart Milo Manheim as its leads. Everybody knew, though, that those names, while attached to characters that people have a lot of built-up affection for from the 2010 original, were not going to be where Tangled was going to be spending its serious money. That was going to arrive in the form of casting for the movie’s villain/archetypical Disney Bad Mom, Mother Gothel, a big, meaty part for an older A-lister to sink their teeth into. Blowing past reports that Scarlett Johansson was in talks for the role a few months back, THR is now reporting that a different Marvel alum is in consideration, asserting that the studio is apparently pursuing Kathryn Hahn for the gig.