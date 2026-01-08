The live-action Tangled casts its Rapunzel and Flynn

For a second there—specifically, the second back in April of 2025 when America was giving Snow White a ton of side eye, before going to go see A Minecraft Movie instead—it looked like Disney’s project of endlessly remaking its catalogue of older films for newer audiences might have hit a hiccup. But then Lilo And Stitch showed up in May and made a billion bucks and, just like that, everything was back on—including plans for a live-action Tangled remake that’s now finally gotten around to casting its leads.

Specifically, THR reports that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, both primarily known for TV work, have just been cast in the roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, respectively, taking over parts that were played by Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in the 2010 original. (This would mark the shortest gap Disney’s attempted between an original and a remake, by the way, at 16 years—except that the company’s got Moana coming out in July of this year.)

21-year-old Australian performer Croft will be best known to fans of DC Universe/HBO Max’s Titans, where she played teenage magic user Raven for all four of the show’s seasons. The 24-year-old Manheim, meanwhile, is (besides being Camryn Manheim’s son) a veteran agent of the Disney Industrial Complex, having spent the last eight years starring fairly relentlessly in the company’s Zombies franchise of TV movies, animated shows, and streaming offerings. Neither, needless to say, has ever led anything this major—notable because, unlike some of the big Disney reboots of the last decade, Tangled doesn’t have a flashy sidekick role for a bigger name star to slip into and lend a little surplus charisma. (The best we’re likely to get is a major name taking on villain role Mother Gothel; at one point, a few months back, Scarlett Johansson was reportedly orbiting the part.)

The Tangled remake is being directed by The Greatest Showman and Better Man‘s Michael Gracy, which is a strong point of evidence toward the thought that, unlike some of these remakes, the film will stick to the animated original’s musical roots. Disney has yet to set a release date for the remake.