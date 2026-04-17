Cassie Lang will return in Avengers: Doomsday Marvel's latest make-or-break crossover event is still adding cast members, including Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton.

Somewhere in the multiverse, Kevin Feige is still filming the back of chairs, but here on Earth-616, he’s using UPS. Kathryn Newton, who played Cassie Lang in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, finally received her director’s chair—in the mail. Per Newton’s Instagram, the third performer to play Ant-Man’s daughter is returning for Avengers: Doomsday. Newton received the news via special delivery of her very own director’s chair, albeit a much smaller one than the 16,000 other actors appearing in the film. Still, a chair is a chair, and “it’s tiny because Cassie Lang gets tiny, you know?” Newton says in her chair unboxing video. “She’s small, but sometimes she’s big, depending on what’s happening.” The chair provided Newton with plenty of video content ideas from the set of what we assume is Eli Craig’s White Elephant, the only film listed as “filming” on Newton’s IMDB. However, the very special exhibitors and executives in Las Vegas for CinemaCon found out before Newton’s followers. Cassie reportedly appears in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer to get a kiss on the forehead from her dad, Ant-Man.