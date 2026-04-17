Cassie Lang will return in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel's latest make-or-break crossover event is still adding cast members, including Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania's Kathryn Newton.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  April 17, 2026 | 4:14pm
Screenshot: Instagram
News News Avengers: Doomsday
Cassie Lang will return in Avengers: Doomsday

Somewhere in the multiverse, Kevin Feige is still filming the back of chairs, but here on Earth-616, he’s using UPS. Kathryn Newton, who played Cassie Lang in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, finally received her director’s chair—in the mail. Per Newton’s Instagram, the third performer to play Ant-Man’s daughter is returning for Avengers: Doomsday. Newton received the news via special delivery of her very own director’s chair, albeit a much smaller one than the 16,000 other actors appearing in the film. Still, a chair is a chair, and “it’s tiny because Cassie Lang gets tiny, you know?” Newton says in her chair unboxing video. “She’s small, but sometimes she’s big, depending on what’s happening.” The chair provided Newton with plenty of video content ideas from the set of what we assume is Eli Craig’s White Elephant, the only film listed as “filming” on Newton’s IMDB. However, the very special exhibitors and executives in Las Vegas for CinemaCon found out before Newton’s followers. Cassie reportedly appears in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer to get a kiss on the forehead from her dad, Ant-Man. 

Newton’s announcement comes at the end of a volatile week for Marvel and Disney as a whole. Ahead of their mad scramble to prove Marvel’s cultural value via a splashy and star-studded Avengers: Doomsday presentation at CinemaCon, Disney laid off 1,000 employees. The cuts came as part of an effort to “streamline our operations in various parts of the company to ensure we deliver the world-class creativity and innovation our fans value and expect from Disney,” wrote incoming CEO Josh D’Amaro. Among those apparently not offering “world-class creativity and innovation” was Marvel’s award-winning in-house visual effects team. Marvel reportedly cut nearly the entire VFX team, including the artists, illustrators, and character and environment designers behind the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, in this latest round of bloodletting.

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 