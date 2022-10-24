Hollywood talent agency CAA has officially dropped Kanye “Ye” West in light of the rapper’s recent anti-semitic remarks. Additionally, MRC Entertainment executives say they’ve shelved a completed documentary on West, with no plans to distribute it.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley wrote in a staff memo, per Variety.

“The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising,” they continue. “What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

Advertisement

CAA and MCR are far from the only ones cutting ties with West following his now-deleted interview with Drink Champs, during which he spouted off anti-semitic conspiracies, as well as his own falsified theory on the murder of George Floyd. Fashion brand Balenciaga and bank JP Morgan Chase have ended any and all partnerships with West.

For some companies, the time to sever affiliations with West came after he boasted the “White Lives Matter” shirts at an event, for others it was after he took to Twitter to call for “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Now, over a week out from the Drink Champs interview, it seems companies are still figuring out exactly how they want to handle working with West.

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Sounds good

Feature excellent noise cancelling, high-fidelity audio thanks to TriPort acoustic architecture, multiple sound modes, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

One company that’s remained silent on the matter is Adidas, leading many to call for a boycott of the Yeezy wear seller. During the Drink Champs interview, West taunted the company, stating, “I can say antisemitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”

Meanwhile, West’s dangerous rhetoric is sparking new waves of overt antisemitism; for example, at least one hate group performed a disgusting display of solidarity with the rapper in Los Angeles this past weekend .