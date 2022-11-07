We may still have over a year until the premiere of Wonka, but Keegan-Michael Key has plenty of good news to share on the film’s development. While attending the premiere of his newest series, Reboot, the actor took some time to divulge some details and praise about the upcoming Wonka, with many special words reserved for star Timothée Chalamet.

“He has seven musical numbers and I have two, one of them is a group number and another is a smaller group number,” Key tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used and I would also like to add the words wondrous and a little bit epic. It’s a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project.”



While Chalamet has not necessarily carved out a career as an actor with singing chops, he certainly has plenty of viral material showcasing his... skills. We can only hope his work as Wonka is as good as his 2012 performance as Timmy Tim during his NYU days.

Key continues to gush about his Wonka co-star, even calling the man behind the whimsical chocolate inventor “delicious.”

“There’s this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there’s this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he’ll never quit, he’s always up for the next thing. He’s like, ‘OK, that didn’t work out? We’ll do this and we’ll try something else,’” Key says. “And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He’s just a really delicious artist.”

Chal am et and Key star in Wonka alongside Olivia Colman, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones, and Simon Farnaby. The film is set to make its debut on December 15, 2023.