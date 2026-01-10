Kennedy Center insists it broke up with opera, not the other way around
A classic case of "It's not you, it's miiiiiiiiiiiiiii"Photo: Heather Diehl/Getty Images
Hey, look: The Kennedy Center would like everybody to know that it broke up with the Washington National Opera, and not the other way around. The Kennedy Center—sorry, that’s The Donald J. Trump And The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts, obviously—is doing just fine with this latest split. It’s sorry for the Opera, really; it’d been trying to kick out those long-singing, Viking helmet-wearing weirdos for months, and the announcement yesterday that the opera company would be departing its long-time home at the Center should in no way be understood as part of a larger trend of artists distancing themselves from what was once one of the nation’s most prestigious cultural centers. in the aftermath of Trump taking control and stamping his name all over it.