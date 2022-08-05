Warner Bros.’ Batgirl film may be a fallen hero as of now, but rest assured she will not be forgotten. The superhero film’s co-director Adil El Arbi revealed on Instagram that some very well known names in Hollywood have thrown their support behind the team after Warner Bros. decided to shelve the $90 million feature, including an email from the ball-cap-wearing-superhero himself, Kevin Feige.

“My friends, I had to reach out and let you know we are all thinking about you both,” wrote Feige in an email sent to Arbi and Batgirl co-director Bilall Fallah. “Because of the wonderful news about the wedding (congrats!) and the disappointing news about Batgirl. Very proud of you guys for all the amazing work you do and particularly Ms. Marvel of course! Can’t wait to see what is next for you. Hope to see you soon.”

Along with Feige, Arbi posted an Instagram Story that recognized Last Night In Soho’s Edgar Wright and The Suicide Squad’s James Gunn for their “kind words and experience” given to the duo.

“Thanks for all the messages of support all over the world,” wrote Arbi on Instagram. “Shoutout directors Edgar Wright and James Gunn, your kind words and experience mean a lot and help us through this difficult period.”

Prior to the Instagram posts, the movie’s filmmakers issued a statement on Warner Bros decision to not release the film, saying they were “saddened and shocked” by the news. “We still can’t believe it,” wrote Arbi and Fallah in the shared post. “As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

Before joining together on Batgirl, the two directors had spent time working on two episodes of the MCU series Ms. Marvel. Along with directing the pilot and second episode of Snowfall, Arbi and Fallah previously collaborated on 2020's Bad Boys For Life.