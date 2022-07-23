After setting the scope for its next two years of projects—with an ambitious, if still transitional, timeline for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—Kevin Feige got a little more ambitious near the end of his presentation today at San Diego Comic-Con , as the company’s plans edged into Phase 6. (The final phase of what’s now being described as the “Multiverse Saga.”) First, Feige set a concrete release date for that Fantastic Four movie that’s been floating around for a while now (November 8, 2024). B ut then he went for the big rumors stuff: Two new Avengers movies, titled The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, that’ll serve as the big finale for the “saga.”

Those titles might be familiar to the more attentive breed of nerd, both because they’re references to classic Marvel Comics stories, but also because news broke earlier this week that Marvel might be employing them for its upcoming films. (It turns out it does pay to watch a company’s filings in the European copyright offices, apparently.)

Of course, we still have absolutely no idea what either of these movies will look like, who’ll be in them, or who’ll make them—beyond having a pretty good assumption that Jonathan Majors’ Kang, who’ll get a more full debut in Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania next February, after sort of appearing in Loki, will probably be involved. One big question is whether Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed previous Avengers installments Infinity War and Endgame will return; the pair have spoken more than once about their desire to adapt Secret Wars, but also expressed concern at what a big production it’ll be.

Advertisement

As to who those Avengers will be, we’ll just have to guess, after looking at the current timeline: Ant-Man certainly seems like he’ll still be involved, as will Sam Wilson’s Captain America. The Disney+ Ironheart show c ould bring us Riri Williams, while the new Black Widow and Hawkeye would both be natural fits. Really, though, that’s the exciting part of this whole new Phase, right? We have no idea what these movies will look like—something we haven’t been able to say about Marvel in a minute.