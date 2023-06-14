401: Spider-Verse! Ted Lasso! The Flash! - Fat Man Beyond - 06/07/23

Interest in the restored version of Schumacher’s film grew during the “Release The Snyder Cut” fan campaign of the late 2010s. In July 2020, Bernadin brought the myth to the masses in a series of since-deleted tweets. “I have it on VERY good authority that a 170-minute cut of Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever exists,” he wrote. “Warner Bros. is unsure if there’s any hunger for what was described to me as a ‘much darker, more serious’ version.”

Smith believes he “probably shouldn’t be talking about this” but promises to get a copy to Bernardin, so the two can discuss the cut on their podcast. For now, we’ll have to go by Smith’s five-word review: “I’ve watched it. It’s longer.”

