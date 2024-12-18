Kieran Culkin also has a favorite Succession castmate Kieran Culkin stands by his favorite Roy sibling, even if they don't talk as much now that the show is over.

“You’re not supposed to have favorites” among co-stars, as Kieran Culkin says, but Brian Cox just revealed his favorite Succession child, so why shouldn’t Culkin pick his favorite Roy family member? While Cox picked Culkin to spend every hypothetical Christmas with, Culkin went a different way for his favorite screen partner: “Sarah Snook,” he declares in his Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Colman Domingo. “There would be times, just for fun, I would take her line, and then give her a little side-eye,” he reminisces. “And then the scene would go on, and when it was my line, she would take mine and go, ‘Got you, bitch.'”

Culkin has never really hid his Succession favorites. In a previous Hollywood Reporter profile, he said that Snook and J. Smith-Cameron “possibly my favorite people I’ve ever worked with in my life.” When he accepted the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama in 2022, he acknowledged that Smith-Cameron “hates when I single out Snook as someone that I love to work with.” Snook wasn’t present at the ceremony that evening, but with Smith-Cameron watching, he said, “J, I’m going to tell you right now, I think you are probably my favorite actor to do scenes with… after Sarah Snook.”

For Actors on Actors, Culkin shares that right before they finished shooting Succession Snook said to him, “‘Are you ready to cry? No one’s ever going to cast the two of us in anything. We’re never going to work together again.'” Culkin “just bawled. When you’re on a show like that, and we play brother-sister, people will always make that comparison. So she’s probably right.” These days, they don’t even see each other as much because Snook lives in her native Australia and Culkin is “not the best with the phone thing.” The actor “always relied on the fact that there was going to be another season” to stay connected with his on-screen sister, he admits. “But she’s my son’s godmother and one of my favorite people in the world.”