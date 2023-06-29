Bad news for anyone hoping that Kim Cattrall’s little cameo in And Just Like That… would open her up to more cameos—or, god willing, a more meaningful and impactful appearance—in hypothetical future appearances: the former Samantha Jones confirmed to Today that this is it for her. She won’t be doing any more beyond this, no matter how much HBO begs, no matter how much fans complain about And Just Like That… but keep watching it anyway, no matter how many trucks of money Michael Patrick King drops off at her house (timing it out so the two of them never have to interact). She’s done.

Responding to a question about whether or not she’ll be going back to Samantha at some point in the future, Cattrall said “this is as far as I’m going to go.” She did acknowledge that she’ll never “say goodbye to Samantha,” though, adding that, like “a lot of other characters” she’s played over the years, she’s “very emotionally attached and protective” of her. “She gave me so much,” she said, “and I’m so appreciative of her.” (Notice that she’s talking about how much she loves the character she played, not the show in general or anyone she may have worked with on the show.)

That all being said, it does sound like Cattrall enjoyed filming her cameo. She said she insisted on getting Sex And The City costumer Patricia Field to dress her up, and she got her a “great freaking outfit” from Bergdorf Goodman for the scene. “It felt like dipping my tow back in time and having a wonderful afternoon,” she said, “and then a great martini.” So it seems like she’s doing just fine without any Sex And The City in her life.