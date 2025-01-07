Amy Schumer turns another SNL alum into viable romantic lead in Kinda Pregnant trailer Amy Schumer fakes a pregnancy and then meets her dream man in the new Netflix movie.

If we had a nickel for every time Amy Schumer transformed a goofy Saturday Night Live character actor into a romantic comedy hero, we’d have two nickels—which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice! Schumer’s Trainwreck turned Bill Hader into a heartthrob, and if the Kinda Pregnant trailer is anything to go by, Will Forte will be getting the same treatment. The brief clip of his flirtatious banter will make you wonder why we’ve never seen him play the charming romantic lead before. (The answer is that he’s too damn good at playing weirdos, but porque no los dos?)

Anyway, Forte is not the central focus of the Kinda Pregnant trailer. The central focus, as you might imagine, is pregnant women and society’s simultaneous obsession with and aversion to them. Lainy (Schumer) so longs to be among their ranks that she ends up faking a pregnancy with an artificial baby bump. The bump gives her access to an exclusive club where everyone treats her differently—some positive (people giving up their seats on the subway) and some negative (people commenting on and/or touching her body).

But the exclusive club also grants her insight into the private struggles of her pregnant friends, which is tricky when Lainy is concealing the betrayal that she’s, y’know, not actually pregnant. It’s also tricky meeting a new guy (Forte) who is dating her under the assumption that she’s pregnant. As is typical of a Schumer character, Lainy has trapped herself in an untenable situation that only escalates as she tries to figure out how to get out of her massive lie.

Pretty dark stuff, but it’s also “laugh-out-loud funny and relatable,” Schumer promises in an interview with People. “Our society loves to make women feel like they are failing. This story shows women as human beings who are trying to make choices that are right for them and having fun together along the way,” she adds.

Schumer co-wrote the screenplay Kinda Pregnant with Julie Paiva. Tyler Spindel directed the film, which also stars Jillian Bell, Damon Wayans Jr., Brianne Howey, Alex Moffat, Joel David Moore, Lizze Broadway, Urzila Carlson, and Francis Benhamou. Kinda Pregnant premieres February 5 on Netflix.