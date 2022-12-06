As the news of Kirstie Alley’s passing settles over the film industry, colleagues and friends from across her decades-long career have begun to share tributes to the late performer. The Cheers star died on Monday at the age of 71 after a battle with colon cancer, her family confirmed.

Alleys Cheers costars Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Kelsey Gramme r each shared statements with People m agazine on Monday reflecting on Alley. Although Gramme r notes that he believes grieving a public figure is “a private matter,” he does say that he “loved her.”

In his statement, Danson reveals that in the hours before he learned of Alley’s death, he found himself on a plane rewatching the episode of Cheers where she repeatedly refuses to marry Don Santry (Tom Berenger) despite what her heart wants. Per Danson, Alley gives a “brilliant” performance.

“Her ability to play a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown was both moving and hysterically funny. She made me laugh 30 years ago when she shot that scene, and she made me laugh today just as hard,” Danson shares. “As I got off the plane, I heard that Kirstie had died. I am so sad and so grateful for all the times she made me laugh. I send my love to her children. As they well know, their mother had a heart of gold. I will miss her.”

For her own part, Perlman muses: “Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless. We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too. We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply. I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”

Some of Alley’s mourners also expressed their thoughts on her passing via social media. Tim Allen, Alley’s costar in the 1997 film For Richer Or For Poorer, offered “prayers” to the actor and her family via Twitter, also calling her a “sweet sweet soul.” Steve Guttenberg, who played opposite Alley in It Takes Two, also highlights Alley’s affability in an Instagram message, warmly recalling the time Alley brought him a tuna fish sandwich on rye to set just because she knew it was his favorite.

“Every day she amazed me with her generosity of the tangible and with her soulfulness,” Guttenberg writes. “The world is a bit empty without Kirstie.”

John Travolta, who starred alongside Alley in 1989's Look Who’s Talking, memorialized the actor via an Instagram post where he referred to their bond as “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.”

“I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” Travolta concludes his message. In the comments, Sharon Stone also expressed condolences for Alley’s lost, remembering her as “so funny and warm.”

In her own Instagram tribute, Alley’s Scream Queens costar Jamie Lee Curtis describes Alley as a “great comic foil” on camera and a “beautiful mama bear” behind the scenes. Curtis says Alley once helped her buy onesies for her entire family one Christmas.

“We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection,” Curtis concludes. “Sad news.”

Jackeé Harry also showed respect for Alley’s legacy, sharing a statement on Twitter alongside a tweet Alley once shared gushing over her love for Harry.

“Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit,” Harry writes. “RIP, luv. You were one of a kind.”