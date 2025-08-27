The KPop Demon Hunters sequel conversations have already begun

No surprise here: Netflix and Sony are in talks about making a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film was made under Sony’s first-look deal with Netflix for making streaming movies. Per THR, the sequel can only go forward if both parties agree on terms, and there may be new terms to work out now that the movie is a megahit. But also, because it’s a megahit, both parties are probably pretty motivated to get another one greenlit. Insiders for the outlet say Sony has had “preliminary conversations” with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans about the sequel, but there won’t be a deal until Netflix and Sony come to one.

Of course, it’s only a matter of time. “I think it’s going to be part of our lives for a bit. I don’t see the fandom slowing down,” Kang told THR earlier this month, adding, “We hit an all time high in viewership in week five, which is absolutely insane.” The success of KPop Demon Hunters has only gotten more insane; the limited theatrical release sing-a-long version topped last weekend’s box office, and the movie has officially become Netflix’s most-watched film of all time. On top of that, fictional band Huntrix made history this week when the film’s soundtrack became the first to ever hold four of the Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Netflix allows our films to build their audience organically and over time. As word of mouth spread and social media caught on, we saw viewing really take off and the movie became a cultural phenomenon—it’s one of the only films to grow its audiences in its fifth and six weeks of release,” Netflix chairman Dan Lin shared with THR. He told the outlet that Netflix is proud of KPop Demon Hunter’s success and “are excited to explore what could be the next adventure for Huntrix.” He said, “KPDH‘s success comes from its original, fresh story so if we do embark on a sequel, we would want to take our time to make sure that any future stories we tell with our favorite demon hunters retains the flair and uniqueness of the first film.”