Get Involved, Internet: Help L7's Jennifer Finch fight brain cancer

L7's bassist has undergone numerous surgeries and needs a hand gathering funds for long-term, in-home care. 

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 13, 2026 | 5:41pm
Photo credit: Joecuba
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Get Involved, Internet: Help L7's Jennifer Finch fight brain cancer

One of the most successful and beloved all-female rock bands of the 20th century, L7 inspired countless would-be rockers to grab guitars and express themselves. An early driving force of the grunge scene with hits like “Pretend We’re Dead” and fondly admired for throwing tampons at aggressive Reading Festival goers while yelling, “Eat my used tampon, fuckers,” L7 are legends, and now one of the band needs our help. 

Longtime bassist Jennifer Finch announced today she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. After a full course of radiation, a GoFundMe posted on behalf of the musician explains, “unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks.” As a result of the treatments, Finch has been left with “significant limitations” physically that require round-the-clock in-home assistance. 

Finch’s family, friends, band, and loved ones are looking to raise money for the following: in-home nursing care, physical and speech therapy, home-care expenses, and recoupment of out-of-pocket medical and legal expenses. The fundraiser will also go towards an archive of Finch’s artistic contributions and the completion of a “significant creative project” scheduled to release next year. Since launching earlier today, the GoFundMe has raised $124,000 of its $350,000 goal. 

“We are all devastated by the news and are surrounding her with love,” L7 singer and guitarist Donita Sparks said in a statement (via Pitchfork). “Jennifer is family, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years.”

Finch was expected to join L7 on this fall’s “The Last Hurrah Tour.” However, due to the severity of this sudden diagnosis, she asked the band to continue without her. “We will honor her request while making her care and well-being our immediate priority,” the band wrote on Instagram

The GoFundMe continues:

“The cost of giving Jennifer the care she needs is overwhelming, but it’s what gives her the best chance for meaningful improvement while maintaining as much comfort, dignity, and independence as possible. These funds will also help to ensure Jennifer’s life work keeps making noise long after this moment.” 

If you wish to chip in toward Finch’s recovery and care, visit the GoFundMe.

 
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