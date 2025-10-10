Prada sequel goes Gaga

Get ready for Gaga in Prada. Lady Gaga has been cast in The Devil Wears Prada 2 starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. Gaga is currently on her Mayhem Ball tour, but after her shows at London’s O2 Arena she popped over to Milan, Italy, where the sequel is currently shooting. Variety confirmed Gaga’s casting, though details about her role have not been released.

There’s a strong possibility that the singer may simply be playing herself, because this sucker’s got a lot of celebrity cameos in it. Filming at the real-life Milan Fashion Week, the production was able to rope in lots of figures from Hollywood and the fashion world. W Magazine has a list of The Devil Wears Prada 2 guest stars, including Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Sydney Sweeney, Ciara, Naomi Campbell, and Heidi Klum (who had a cameo in the original pic). Some media figures have also apparently made the cut, including Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg and journalists Kara Swisher and Molly Jong-Fast, and former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Tina Brown.

While the cameo reports and tabloid pictures of the sequel shoot have been plentiful, not much is known about The Devil Wears Prada 2 plot. It’s said to reunite Andy (Hathaway), Emily (Emily Blunt), and Miranda (Streep) as the latter “navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing” (via Variety). The original film explored the high-stakes world of fashion media under the demanding rule of Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. The screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna (who returns to pen the sequel) was adapted from the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, a former assistant to Vogue boss Anna Wintour. The saga truly came full circle when Wintour ran into Streep in costume as Miranda at Milan Fashion Week. In a video posted to Vogue‘s social media, Streep can be heard admitting to Wintour, “This is my first fashion show.”