Kenneth Branagh gets in bed with the devil in The Devil Wears Prada 2
Branagh will play the husband of Meryl Streep's iconic character Miranda Priestly.Screenshot: HBO/YouTube; The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube
In a stunning bit of synergy between art and life, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has entered production just days after Anna Wintour announced she would be stepping down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue. Whether rumored returning screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna incorporates this sort of end of an era for The Devil‘s Wintour stand-in Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) remains to be seen. But it does seem that the sequel will delve a little deeper into Miranda’s personal life, as Sir Kenneth Branagh has been cast to play the fictional Runway EIC’s husband, per The Hollywood Reporter.