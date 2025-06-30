Kenneth Branagh gets in bed with the devil in The Devil Wears Prada 2

In a stunning bit of synergy between art and life, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has entered production just days after Anna Wintour announced she would be stepping down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue. Whether rumored returning screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna incorporates this sort of end of an era for The Devil‘s Wintour stand-in Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) remains to be seen. But it does seem that the sequel will delve a little deeper into Miranda’s personal life, as Sir Kenneth Branagh has been cast to play the fictional Runway EIC’s husband, per The Hollywood Reporter.

We saw only glimpses of Miranda’s home life in The Devil Wears Prada; at one point she sends Andy (Anne Hathaway) on an impossible quest to get an unpublished Harry Potter manuscript for “the twins.” (No casting yet announced for Miranda’s kids.) Andy later learns that Miranda’s husband has filed for divorce. We can only guess that Branagh is playing a new husband, not her ex—unless they’ve reconciled in the last 20 years. (In real life, Wintour has been married twice, to child psychiatrist David Shaffer with whom she shares two children, and to entrepreneur Shelby Bryan, from whom she divorced in 2020.)

Though everyone from the original film has been playing quite coy about the film’s plot or if they’re even in it, the major players are indeed back: Streep, Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all confirmed to return. THR reports that the film is about Miranda, “still the head of Runway, contending with the headwinds of publishing, with the magazine now in a diminished state,” while her former assistant Emily (Blunt) “will now be an executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with Runway.” Last year, Deadline reported that McKenna had been tapped to pen a sequel and the first movie’s director David Frankel was also in early talks to return.