Curb Your Enthusiasm will return to HBO for a twelfth season. Larry David confirmed the news at a TV Academy event for the Directors Guild Of America. David and Curb executive producer Jeff Schaffer were in attendance.

Back in February, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys explained that, “as usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we’ll do more.”



And it would appear that David is excited about something.



Curb Your Enthusiasm premiered on HBO in 2000 and was based on a one-hour special that David and HBO originally envisioned as a one-and-done project. Since its premiere, the series has been nominated for 47 Primetime Emmy Awards— and has won twice, once for directing and once for editing—and won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy in 2003. David, despite being nominated for Best Performance three times, has yet to take home the award.



Over its eleven-season run, the show has featured an impressive roster of guest stars including Martin Scorsese, Jon Hamm, Michael York, and the main cast of Seinfeld for a season that some fans consider a much better season finale for the NBC sitcom than what aired in 1998.



While there are no details at press time, it is assumed that the main cast of Curb will return for another go-around with the perpetually irritated David, including Jeff Garlin, JB Smoove, Cheryl Hines, and the unforgettably foul-mouthed Susie Essman.



The previous season wrapped up last December and found the fictionalized (but probably not that fictionalized) David dealing with a dead burglar, his pool, and his new show, Young Larry. Who’s going to be bothering David and company this year? Who’s to say, but there is surely no shortage of irritating people in Los Angeles for David to take to task.



