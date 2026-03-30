Laura Dern to reopen Jeffrey Epstein case for new Adam McKay series
The Emmy winner will star in and produce a limited series based on Julie K. Brown’s reporting.Image: Getty
Laura Dern has lined up her next TV project. The nine-time Emmy nominee and one-time winner has signed on to play the journalist whose work resulted in Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest, Variety reports. The limited series, whose executive producers include Adam McKay, will be based on Julie K. Brown’s 2021 book Perversion Of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, and is currently being shopped to networks and streamers by Sony. If it gets picked up, it will be the first major fictional TV or movie production based on the Epstein case.
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