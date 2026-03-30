Laura Dern to reopen Jeffrey Epstein case for new Adam McKay series

Laura Dern has lined up her next TV project. The nine-time Emmy nominee and one-time winner has signed on to play the journalist whose work resulted in Jeffrey Epstein’s arrest, Variety reports. The limited series, whose executive producers include Adam McKay, will be based on Julie K. Brown’s 2021 book Perversion Of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story, and is currently being shopped to networks and streamers by Sony. If it gets picked up, it will be the first major fictional TV or movie production based on the Epstein case.

Dern will play Miami Herald investigative journalist Brown, who refocused attention on Epstein, Ghislane Maxwell, and their crimes with a series of articles in 2018. Brown’s George Polk Award-winning investigation revealed a secret plea deal Epstein received in 2008 from then-U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida that dropped sex trafficking charges and ended an FBI investigation. Brown found dozens of potential victims, some as young as 13, and detailed the personal experiences of eight survivors. Her reporting was the basis for Perversion Of Justice, a New York Times bestseller in 2021, and led to the arrests of Epstein and Maxwell and Acosta’s 2019 resignation as Secretary of Labor during the first administration of Epstein’s friend Donald Trump.

The limited series will be written by Sharon Hoffman, whose previous credits include The Morning Show, Mrs. America, and House Of Cards. Hoffman will also be the co-showrunner with Eileen Myers, a producer and writer on such shows as The Night Agent, Hung, and Big Love. In addition to starring, Dern is an executive producer, alongside Hoffman, Myers, Brown, McKay, and Kevin Messick.