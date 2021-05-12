Legal or not, murders continue in the trailer for The Forever Purge

The Forever Purge Screenshot : Universal

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the only thing that would stop The Purge are low box office returns. As long as $100 million worth of people are willing to buy into a world where murder and funky costumes are legal, BlumH ouse is more than happy to keep purging away. This brings us to the ominously titled The Forever Purge, the upcoming fifth installment in the series, which solidifies a promise that the purge is seemingly endless. That should make fans of the series very happy. Also making Purge fans happy is the first trailer for the Forever Purge, released by BlumHouse earlier today.



Set on an amber-filtered ranch in Texas, The Forever Purge establishes a world where murder is illegal once again. But as expected, even in a world where murder is against the law, people will still murder. Which, thank god, because what would a Purge movie be without our beloved murder? Just people hanging out and having a lovely time? No, thank you.



Advertisement

The Forever Purge, once again, sees series creator James DeMonaco plugging some social commentary into the mayhem (this time, apparently, focusing on immigration and xenophobia). Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Will Patton, and Josh Lucas star in the film, which Everardo Gout directed in his first feature since 2011's Days Of Grace.



Here’s the official plot description:



Adela (Ana de la Reguera, Cowboys & Aliens) and her husband Juan (Tenoch Huerta, Days of Grace) live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb (Will Patton, Halloween), but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan (Josh Lucas, Ford v Ferrari).