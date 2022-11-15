The times, they are a-changin’ over at Dancing With The Stars. First, it was the replacement of longtime host Tom Bergeron with Tyra Banks (who later welcomed co-host Alfonso Ribiero). Then, the competition series migrated to Disney+ after 30 seasons on broadcast television. Now, one of the show’s original judges, Len Goodman, has announced he’ll be taking off his Dancing shoes after the 31st season.

“This will be my last season judging Dancing With The Stars,” the head judge shared during Monday night’s semi-finals. “I’ve been on the show since it started in 2005, and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show but I’ve decided I want to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

“It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show. I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family,” he added. “It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.”

Len’s Final Season | Dancing With The Stars | Disney+

Speaking with People about leaving the show on a high note, Goodman says, “Doing a live show you have to be at the top of your game and quick to react. And as one gets older, then things start to get more challenging. I haven’t fallen asleep or started dribbling yet on the show, so I thought it’s best to go before I start to do so!”

“I will miss the California sunshine, working with my fellow judges, and the camaraderie with everyone on the show,” he goes on. “I’ll miss seeing the celebrities developing into dancers and I will miss being part of one of the most successful shows on TV.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Goodman reflects on his favorite memories, dances, and contestants from his nearly two-decade run on the show, and how it felt to join the fledgling competition after being part of the “already very big” Strictly Come Dancing in the U.K. “[The] majority of Americans were convinced that nobody would be interested in watching ballroom dancing and that it would be a flop. How wrong they were!”

Goodman leaves behind a judging panel of longtime fellow colleagues Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as well as Derek Hough, who joined as a regular judge in the 29th season. “[Who takes over as head judge] is not for me to decide, but any of the other current judges would make an excellent head judge and who knows—maybe a 4th judge will be employed to replace me,” he tells People. And by the way, it doesn’t sound like the Disney+ move had to do with his departure: “I hope the show goes from strength to strength and that the flexibility of watching DWTS on Disney+ will enable the show to widen its audience.” Happy trails!