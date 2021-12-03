The National Board of Review has named this year’s film awards and honorees, with Paul Thomas Anderson earning the award for Best Director with his film Licorice Pizza snagging the honor of Best Film. The film’s leads Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman received an award for their breakthrough performances in the ‘70s set coming-of-age film.

“In a moment of transition and uncertainty, there is nothing like Licorice Pizza to remind us of the joy, hope, and exhilaration that great cinema can inspire,” NBR President Annie Schulhof said in a statement. “The NBR is honored to award the movie as its Best Film of 2021, as well as its brilliant creator, Paul Thomas Anderson, and all of our other awardees.”



Newcomer Rachel Zegler was named Best Actress by the NBR for her performance in the soon-to-be released production of West Side Story. Will Smith was given the award for Best Actor for his role in King Richard, with co-star Aunjanue Ellis named Best Supporting Actress.



Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth starring Frances McDormand was one of four features to earn more than one award yesterday, taking the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay. Bruno Delbonnel also received the award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography.

Iranian feature A Hero also took home two awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film. The film follows father Rahim (Amir Jadidi) as he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw his complaint during his two-day leave from prison. Animated Dutch documentary Flee continues to collect awards around the globe, earning the NBR Freedom of Expression Award.

Here is the full list of the 2021 award recipients and honorees from the National Board of Review:

Best Film

Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Best Actress

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast (Focus Features)

Best Supporting Actress

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple Original Films/A24)

Best Original Screenplay

Asghar Farhadi, A Hero (Amazon Studios)

Breakthrough Performance

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Directorial Debut

Michael Sarnoski, Pig (Neon)

Best Animated Feature

Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero (Amazon Studios) – Iran

Best Documentary

Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures)

NBR Freedom of Expression Award

Flee (Neon)

Best Ensemble

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple Original Films/A24)

Top Films (in alphabetical order):

Belfast (Focus Features)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

The Last Duel (20th Century Studios)

Nightmare Alley (Searchlight Pictures)

Red Rocket (A24)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple Original Films/A24)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order):

Benedetta

Lamb

Lingui, the Sacred Bonds

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order):

Ascension (MTV Documentary Films)

Attica (Showtime)

Flee (Neon)

The Rescue (National Geographic)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (Focus Features)

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):

The Card Counter (Focus Features)

C’mon C’mon (A24)

CODA (Apple Original Films)

The Green Knight (A24)

Holler (IFC Films)

Jockey (Sony Pictures Classics)

Old Henry (Shout! Factory)

Pig (Neon)

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

The Souvenir Part II (A24)