[Update 8/10/23 1:30 pm]: Lil Tay is alive, reports TMZ. She tells the outlet,

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess. ... My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘ Claire Hope.’”

[Original story]: On Wednesday, the Instagram account for 14-year-old rapper and viral sensation Lil Tay (real name Claire Hope) posted a startling message: Lil Tay—and her older brother Jason Tian—were both dead.



While obituaries popped up and the internet mourned, many of Lil Tay’s 3.4 million followers immediately pointed fingers. “Nah I feel like they did something dirty to her,” reads a top comment on the post that received 22 thousand likes. “Nah her parents killed her. This is crazy,” reads another. And while these speculations may reek of a JonBenét Ramsey-style conspiracy, new reports and a look at Lil Tay’s recent history have given fans plenty of reason to be alarmed.

Per a report from Insider, no other sources have actually been able to confirm the social media sensation’s death. Her father, Christopher Hope, declined to comment and her former manager, Harry Tsang, gave an extremely obscure statement. “Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family,” Tsang wrote. “This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed.”

Further, Insider reported that neither the Los Angeles police and medical examiner nor the Vancouver police (where Hope grew up) had information or were investigating the death of anyone named Claire Hope. “During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation,” the original post read. The Daily Mail claims that police also have no record of Jason’s death.

So, if these reports are to be believed and Lil Tay really isn’t dead, why would either she or her family fake it? To understand, one must take a dive into the deeply depressing world of the teen rapper.

Advertisement

Lil Tay initially went viral in 2018 for her profanity-laden videos, often involving stacks of cash, expensive cars, and purportedly designer clothes. Then, later that year, the profile abruptly stopped posting when a video of a male voice—allegedly belonging to her brother—feeding her lines behind the camera surfaced.

Things only get worse from there. In 2021, since-deleted posts began appearing on the long-dormant account, showing Lil Tay crying and alleging that her father, Christopher Hope, had been “physically and mentally” abusive to her reports Insider. The posts were allegedly from her brother, who also began a GoFundMe page, titled “Save Tay from a Life of Abuse (saveliltay.com).” The page displayed a number of photos of a young Hope with red marks on her face. The campaign’s long description alleges that Lil Tay’s father and his current wife were stealing her money, feeding her moldy food for lunch, and locking her in dark closets, among many other horrific things. The page, which is still active, also claims that all money raised will go towards legal fees for Tay’s emancipation.

Advertisement

Recently, fans also noticed that Lil Tay’s YouTube about me was populated by a chilling message: “help me.” However, it is unclear when this copy was actually posted.

While no one outside of the family currently knows exactly what’s going on with the teen star, one thing is abundantly clear: this is a devastatingly sad situation. Even if Hope is alive and none of the allegations come to fruition, this is still an all-too-familiar case of a little girl being exploited by the exact people who should have protected her. Lil Tay might have been a persona, but Claire Hope is (or was) a real, vulnerable child who deserved so much more love than she ever got.