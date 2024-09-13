Lil Wayne really, really wanted to do the Super Bowl Halftime Show Lil Wayne says not being tapped for the Super Bowl "broke" him, but thanks fans for lifting him up when he's down

Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native, had been gunning to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show since this year’s championship was announced in his hometown. Unfortunately, another rapper got the call, and that did indeed hurt Weezy’s feelings. In a new Instagram video addressing the situation, Wayne admitted he had to “get the strength enough” to address his fans “without breaking,” and expressed gratitude for their support: “Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back.”

Wayne owned up to his disappointment, saying, “I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. And for automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city, so it hurt. It hurt a whole lot.”

The Young Money founder said those who had voiced their support for him “are fucking amazing.” Beyond fans, many of his artists and peers joined the outcry when Wayne wasn’t tapped. That includes Drake, Birdman, Juvenile, Master P, Cam’ron, Mase, and Nicki Minaj, among others. Some, like Minaj, blamed Jay-Z for the snub; Jay is a co-producer of the Halftime Show. Wayne and Jay have had a rivalry in the past, and picking Kendrick Lamar—currently feuding with Wayne’s mentee, Drake—was seen by some as further proof that this was a personal diss towards Wayne.

Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out.… — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 9, 2024

Of course, past Halftime Shows haven’t chosen artists based on their hometown connection to the location. The show goes for big names, and Lamar had a huge year with the success of “Not Like Us.” For his part, he confidently declared himself “the right one” for the job. But Wayne is a rap legend in his own right, and a lot of Halftime Shows have served as greatest hits/legacy acts, so he wouldn’t have been out of place, on that stage, either.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be this year, and the disappointment “broke me, and I’m just trying to put me back together,” Wayne shared in his video. “But my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all of my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on the sports television and everybody repping me. I really appreciate that, I really do,” he said. “I feel like I let all of y’all all of y’all down by not getting that opportunity, but I’m working on me and I’m working. So thank you.”