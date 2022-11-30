We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Now that Falling For Christmas has found its footing on Netflix and the Lohan-aissance is underway, Lindsay Lohan has some thinking to do. After a turbulent decade-plus in the industry, what’s the best way to orchestrate a continued comeback? In a new interview with her former Mean Girls co-star Amanda Seyfried, Lohan shares one thing she wants to be a part of her next act: good romantic comedies.

“If it’s done right, it’s good,” Lohan says of the rom-com in the conversation, published in Interview Magazine. “It doesn’t all have to be cheesy and over-the-top.”



Despite the recent rom-com renaissance, Lohan and Seyfried agree that a troubling drought fell over Hollywood for a moment there; classically comedic, mid-budget romances became about as rare as packed-to-the-aisles movie theaters. “I just feel like people stopped making them,” Seyfried muses.

“I noticed that before I did Falling for Christmas,” Lohan tells Seyfried of the rom-com scarcity problem. “I was like, ‘Well, if I’m going to do a movie, it has to be a rom-com because there aren’t any right now.’”

With Falling For Christmas recently under her belt, Lohan already has her sights set on another romantic comedy, Irish Wish. In the film, Lohan reportedly stars as Maddie, a bridesmaid who embodies the “be careful what you wish for” trope after making an ill-fated (and swiftly granted) cosmic plea to be the wedding’s bride. Lohan will again work with Falling For Christmas director Janeen Damian.

Beyond rom-coms, Lohan has an omnivorous taste for roles these days, especially characters in genres she hasn’t broached before, like thrillers or action movies . Would Lohan ever want to join the MCU, Seyfried asks?

“Yeah,” Lohan responds simply, “That would be cool.” Discourse who?