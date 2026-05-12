Michael Patrick King wanted to see Valerie Cherish ruin Nicole Kidman's day

Few actors demonstrate the range in their projects that Nicole Kidman demonstrates in even a single year. She’s currently in the series Scarpetta and Margo’s Got Money Troubles, and recent film roles have ranged from Babygirl to Practical Magic 2. So the idea of her ending up in the same project as the Emmy-winning (if fictional) Valerie Cherish isn’t too hard to imagine. Maybe she wouldn’t have been on How’s That?!, but Mrs. Hatt or Seeing Red? Totally.

The Comeback star and co-creator Lisa Kudrow agrees, and says that she and co-creator Michael Patrick King had envisioned such a scenario. “Michael really wanted her to be in a Nicole Kidman movie,” says Kudrow on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Where she… It’s like a Turning Point moment, where the director says, ‘I’m just not getting enough out of Nicole, so I need you to throw the drink in her face.’ And Valerie says ‘You have to talk to her about that, because that’s a thing.’ And he says, ‘I did, it’s gonna be fine.’ ‘Okay then.’ She does it and Nicole Kidman flips out: ‘This is a three hour changeover!'” Kudrow clarifies that this never made it past the idea stage and onto paper because she knew they would never have had time to film it. “I know us, we wouldn’t have time,” she says, though Cohen and his other guest, Sally Field, think there’s a decent chance Kidman would have done it.

This was presumably a scene that hypothetically would have been included in the recently-concluded third season of The Comeback, but Kidman is a name that seems to have been on Kudrow and King’s minds for some time. In a (pretty fascinating) interview from 2010 before the series had been resuscitated for a second season, Kudrow said, discussing Valerie’s ambition, “It would never be enough. Even if she ends up in a movie with Nicole Kidman, she’s still not going to be invited to the same parties.” Perhaps Kidman and Cherish have been two sides of the same coin this whole time.