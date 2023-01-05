Lisa Rinna leaves Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills after 8 seasons

Shake-ups in the land of rosé, and also that one GIF where the woman is angrily yelling at a cat, tonight, as Variety confirms—after People first reported it—that long-time cast member Lisa Rinna is leaving The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills ahead of the Bravo show’s 13th season. Rinna—an established actor for years before achieving Authentic Housewife status—has been with the show for 8 years at this point . In a statement about her departure, Rinna called the show “ the longest job I have held in my 35- year career,” adding that she was “ grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”

Rinna’s arrival helped revitalize The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills back in its fifth season, adding some real-life soap opera (and Melrose Place) street cred to the series, and injecting plenty of ratings-generating drama. (Who can forget, per Variety, that time that she was found “ questioning the severity of Yolanda’s Lyme disease”?) Love her or hate her, Rinna was generally viewed as being extremely good at being a Real Housewife, embodying that mixture of glamour and trainwreck that has propelled the show, like an expertly smashed wineglass , straight through the forehead of our collective consciousness.

But while Rinna’s departure statement was sunny enough, it comes after plenty of indications that the drama surrounding the series had escalated from “profitable” to “un.” Specifically, Rinna spent the last season of the show getting into increasingly messy fights with castmate Kathy Hilton, to the point that Hilton issued an ultimatum to Bravo, saying that she wouldn’t be back for another season if Rinna returns. (Fellow Actual Houseperson Sutton Str acke referred to this threat as “playing God” in a subsequent interview, inadvertently outlining the most depressing branch of theology we can bring ourselves to imagine.)

Tampering in the divine or not, Hilton appears to have gotten her wish. Rinna’s gone now, forced to return to the world of Imaginary Homespouses that the rest of us were already out here toiling in in perpetuity.